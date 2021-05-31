Watch
Detectives looking for person of interest after shooting at gas station in Indianapolis

Photo Provided/IMPD
IMPD's aggravated assault detectives are looking for a person of interest after a shooting on Monday, May 31, 2021, at a gas station in Indianapolis. According to IMPD, a person was struck and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 31, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are looking for a person of interest after a person was critically injured in a shooting Monday at a gas station in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around noon at a gas station near West 38th Street and North Capitol Avenue.

As IMPD's aggravated assault detectives continue their investigation into the incident, they are asking for the community's help locating a person of interest.

According to a press release from IMPD, the person of interest is described as being a Black male wearing a white T-shirt. He was last seen driving a maroon four-door Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online. Tips can remain anonymous.

