Directors of iCare Food Ministry in Seymour charged with child molestation

JACKSON COUNTY — A couple from Seymour has been arrested and facing multiple felonies following a nearly two-week investigation, Indiana State Police said on Thursday.

Farron J. Dyer, 30, and his wife, Raven N. Dyer, 29, both of Seymour, Indiana, were booked in the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday on preliminary charges of Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Neglect of a Dependent, and Battery.

Indiana State Police launched the investigation began on April 10 after abuse allegations were brought forward to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

During the investigation, ISP discovered evidence that indicated the couple molested and battered the juvenile earlier this year.

The couple is being held awaiting formal charges to be filed. They will face an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Dyers are listed as the directors of the iCare food Ministry for Seymour Harvest Church, the website says.