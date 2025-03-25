Do You Know This Person? IMPD homicide seeks tips in gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are asking for the community's assistance in identifying a person linked to a deadly shooting in 2023.

Police said the individual is a person of interest in the July 28, 2023 shooting at 3402 N Emerson Avenue.

According to WRTV's previous reports, on that day, 18-year-old Antwain Turentine Jr. was found outside the Citgo gas station with gunshot injuries and later died.

Photos of the individual have been released, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Douglas Swails at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

IMPD

To remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips mobile app. Those providing leads that result in a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.