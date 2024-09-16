Docs: 15-year-old arrested for assaulting student at Perry Meridian High School

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old student has been arrested for assaulting another student at Perry Meridian High School.

According to a police report, on Sept. 12, a school officer witnessed the student run up and punch another student.

The student that was hit was transported to the hospital and the 15-year-old male was arrested and transported to a juvenile facility.

Perry Meridian High School made the following statement on the incident:

"We are disturbed by the assault of a Perry Meridian High School student by a fellow student. No student, or person, should be subjected to violence. Within seconds of the incident, a Perry Township Schools police officer and school personnel intervened. The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody and the victim was given medical attention. This was an isolated incident. Although we cannot disclose details, we can say that any student who commits violent acts will be disciplined to the fullest extent as outlined in our Student Success Handbook."

Now, a national nonprofit called The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is launching a review of student violence at the school after being contacting by the student's mother.

This is the foundations second review of the school, after a 75-year-old substitute teacher was assaulted by a student in February.

WATCH | 75-year-old substitute teacher asks for criminal charges against Perry Meridian student after attack

The foundation release noted that in addition to its independent review of the school, it is making requests for an official state board of education review of the school and districts student safety & response protocols.

"If they do not take this seriously than we will. If we find the school has not met their state and moreso, moral obligations to these students than we will ensure full public accountability and change.. We are particular enraged that this particular student, along with a former teacher was being apparently targeted & incidents left virtually ignored by school officials. That Ends Today!" Daniel Chapin, One In Five Foundation For Kids said.

