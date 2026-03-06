Docs: Lawyer charged with stealing items from car that killed Mason Alexander

HAMILTON COUNTY — The attorney for the family of Mason Alexander, a Hamilton Southeastern grad and Pitt football player killed in a March 2025 crash, is facing criminal charges after investigators say he removed items from the crash vehicle without the owner's permission.

Driver Trey Williams, 18, has since reached a plea agreement on a reckless homicide charge in connection with Alexander's death.

Attorney James David Masur II, 66, was charged on June 13, 2025 with:



Theft (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor)

Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle (Class B Misdemeanor)

According to a probable cause affidavit, Masur was retained by Alexander's mother, Kelly Harris. Court documents state that on March 8, 2025, Masur attempted to access the BMW involved in the crash at Miller's Towing but was unable to get in because the business was closed.

Two days later, Masur contacted Rahvy Murray, Alexander's uncle, and asked him to accompany him to the tow yard to retrieve what he believed to be the vehicle's black box.

Murray initially questioned the legality, but Masur assured him it was permissible, documents state.

Once there, Masur allegedly instructed a a tow yard employee to remove a roof-mounted antenna and attached devices. Investigators later determined Masur also left with the vehicle's owner's manual, TCB2 device, a battery, and a bag mask valve.

The vehicle was owned by Jeffery Williams, Trey's father. His attorney Jim Voyles told investigators that neither he nor his client gave anyone permission to access or remove anything from the car. Liberty Mutual/Safeco also confirmed it did not authorize the removal. BMW estimated the parts' value at $1,753.24.

Masur kept the items at his law office for more than two months before turning them over to Harris on May 20, 2025. When asked who gave him permission to take the items, Masur said, "I thought it would be a good idea to preserve it."

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin July 15.

Despite the alleged theft, the criminal case against Trey Williams has continued to move forward. WRTV has reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for comment.