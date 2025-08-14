DOCS: THC vape deal leads to shooting, five juvenile arrests in Carmel

CARMEL — Recent court documents have unveiled that a shooting in Carmel, which resulted in the arrests of five juveniles, was triggered by a THC vape transaction initiated on social media.

The incident took place at Gramercy Apartments in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive on August 9, leaving one individual injured. According to the documents, what started as an agreement to buy vape pens quickly escalated into a violent robbery.

The victim reported being ambushed by a group while meeting to sell "Muha weed pens" arranged through Snapchat. He was robbed of $1,200 in cash and his box of vape pens.

The documents reveal that the suspect who communicated with the victim, along with accomplices, planned to rob him during the meeting. They allegedly arrived armed and surrounded the victim's vehicle. Witnesses reported that one of the suspects fired a weapon, striking the victim and causing serious injuries.

On August 10, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of two of the suspects. Inside, they discovered four boxes of Muha Med vapes hidden under a mattress, along with a significant amount of cash.

As a result of these findings, law enforcement has filed serious charges against the suspects: