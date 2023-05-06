Double shooting leaves 1 dead, juvenile critically injured on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting left one person dead and a juvenile critically injured on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning, according to police.

This incident is one of two double shootingson Saturday morning.

Just after 2 am, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Redmill Drive on a report of a person shot.

Police said when they arrived they located an adult male and a juvenile male, who were both shot.

The juvenile male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This incident happened within hours of another double shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov