Downtown Indianapolis shooting leaves two in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition after a double shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m.

Officers were called to 141 Meridian St., just outside of The District Tap, for a report of a person shot.

Police said they located two individuals with gunshot injuries in critical condition.

Police also said four people have been detained in relation to the incident however no additional information has been given at this time.

This shooting marks the third double shooting to happen overnight.

The first double shooting happened in the 2500 block of Maywood Roadavenue just after 10:30 p.m.

The second double shooting happened just moments later in the4100 block of N. Keystone Avenue around 11 p.m.