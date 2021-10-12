Driver caught on video crashing vehicle into Lion's Den store in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video released to WRTV shows the moment a driver crashed into a Lion's Den store on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 4405 Georgetown Road, according to Lion's Den, a Midwest-based adult novelty store.

The store's surveillance footage from inside the building shows a four-door white vehicle sitting idle in Lion's Den's parking lot for about 20 seconds before crashing into the storefront. After the crash, the driver reversed and fled the scene. A license plate number is not known.

A spokesperson for Lion's Den said the crash caused significant damage to the storefront. They want to know if it was an accident or intentional.

"We understand accidents may happen; however, we want to learn more and understand the intent behind the incident to ensure that it does not happen again for the safety of our employees and patrons," Nick Bettress, Lion's Den's regional supervisor, said in a statement.

Courtesy of Lion's Den

Courtesy of Lion's Den

Courtesy of Lion's Den

Lion's Den is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the person of interest.

The crash has also been reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the company confirmed. WRTV has reached out to IMPD for more information related to the incident.

The incident comes a couple of weeks after Lion's Den opened its second Indianapolis location, on Southport Road. The sex shop's opening in the south side neighborhood was met with opposition from some people who live in the area.

Lion's Den first opened in 1971 in Columbus, Ohio, and now has over 45 locations spread across the Midwest.

