Driver charged with criminal recklessness in deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was seen driving at a high rate of speed before a deadly crash in Columbus.

Kevin Shuffitt, 21, of Columbus, was charged Friday with three counts of criminal recklessness, reckless driving, driving while suspended and several warrants, according to the Columbus Police Department and online court records.

Shuffitt was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before he crashed into the back of a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to the Facebook post from the department. He then continued, crashed into the vehicle again before crashing into another vehicle near 7th Street and Central Avenue.

The front seat passenger of the third vehicle, Jeremy Stillabower, 44, of Columbus, later died, according to the post.