East side Indy neighbors hold walk to end youth gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has had a violent week that saw IMPD respond to over twenty 911 calls of a person shot.

On Saturday, The Marion County Public Health Department joined the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis and the Pathway Resource center to host a youth anti-gun violence event.

The event started with a two-mile walk on the far east side that ended at the Pathway Resource Center, which had a large gathering of food trucks and health vendors looking to assist the community.

The event was attended by numerous government officials, including members of the Indianapolis City County Council and Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The event aimed to bring awareness to gun violence amongst youth in Indianapolis.

East side resident Antonia Bailey knows the true pain of gun violence.

Bailey’s children, Nicholas and Ashlynn, were killed five-years-ago this week. They were 15 and 16-years-old.

“We're all one degree away from losing or being associated with gun violence. I never want anyone to ever feel the pain that I feel," Bailey said.

Bailey now works to ensure no other parents feel that pain.

"Our children deserve to be safe, alive and successful in whatever realm that points of being. They deserve to be that," she said.

It’s an investment city officials hope to make in the 2025 budget.

“Those investments are being made,” explained City County Counselor Andy Nielsen. “The kind of the year to date that we've seen already doesn't repeat itself next year."

Bailey hopes the city takes the next step to ensure a safer future.

“Let's work on being the change that we want to see," Bailey said.

