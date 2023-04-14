East-side serial rapist sentenced to 156 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge on Friday sentenced an Indianapolis man to 156-and-a-half years in prison for a series of rapes in 2020 and 2021.

Darrell Goodlow, 38, assaulted eight women between August 2020 and September 2021. The ages of his victims ranged from 58 to 78.

Police said Goodlow targeted the older women, posing as a utility employee or service worker to gain entry into their homes. He disguised his voice and would cover his face and the faces of his victims so they could not see him clearly, police said.

"He picked a vulnerable set of victims, and we believe he purposely did that," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said after Goodlow's arrest in September 2021.

On Oct. 1, 2020, prosecutors say Goodlow terrorized, confined and raped three sister ages 67, 73 and 74, in their North Audubon Road home. He also killed their dog, prosecutors say.

Goodlow raped four more women on the east side of Indianapolis and one in Lawrence, prosecutors say. Goodlow's DNA was found at the crime scenes, but it wasn't in any database.

The break in the case came when investigators found Goodlow's fingerprint at the home where he assaulted a woman who was likely his last victim on Sept. 8, 2021.

Goodlow pleaded guilty on March 3 to eight counts of rape and one count of killing a domestic animal, court records show.

Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner on Friday sentenced Goodlow to what is essentially a life sentence of 156.5 years in prison.

PREVIOUS | Man faces 57 charges for series of rapes on east side of Indianapolis | Lawrence police looking for person wanted in home invasion, sexual assault | IMPD, Lawrence PD investigating series of sexual assaults

Watch a September 2021 press conference on Darrell Goodlow's arrest below

RESOURCES | Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking