'Every time it gets warm, every year, we have to deal with this': Northside 'Sunday Cruise' leads to gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday cruising leads to safety concerns for neighbors and police in a north side neighborhood. The area police say the incident happened at 27th and MLK.

“Every time it gets warm – every year – we have to deal with this,” Reverend Charles Harrison told WRTV on Monday.

Rev. Harrison’s church is right in the middle of where these happen. He took video of the massive police presence on Sunday night.

“It just gives this neighborhood a bad image that it’s a violent area,” Rev. Harrison said.

An IMPD Police Report shows that more than 50 officers responded to the scene and shell casings were recovered.

“In this instance these people chose to recklessly fire weapons and putting lives in danger,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson told WRTV.

The area is no stranger to “Sunday Cruises.” WRTV’s video caught in September of 2023people jumping on cars and loud music.

“Horrible, I can’t get off work and get home because the traffic is so thick,” Ronnella Hudson said. Hudson told WRTV she has called the area home for nearly two decades. She says she wants people to just respect the area.

“They be out here, everywhere. It takes me an hour to get home,” Hudson concluded.