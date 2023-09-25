Police arrest 14, recovers five stolen handguns at street takeover events

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen people were arrested this weekend at street takeover events around the city.

According to Indiana State Police and IMPD numbers, a total of 14 people were arrested across multiple street takeover and spinning events.

Street takeover and spinning have been a focal point in patrols for the departments recently.

Street takeovers happened at multiple locations around the city, most notably at the intersection of 27th Street and MLK Street.

At the locations, IMPD and ISP recovered five stolen handguns and three stolen vehicles.

IMPD was led on one pursuit from a street takeover locations.

The department reminds citizens to call police when they see a takeover or spinning event occurring.