EXCLUSIVE: ISP cruiser theft, high-speed chase and crash caught on video

ANDERSON — A wild and dangerous scene unfolded over the weekend after a man stole an Indiana State Police cruiser, led troopers on a high-speed chase, crashed and then attempted to carjack multiple people before he was finally arrested — and it was all caught on video.

Details of the dangerous police encounter were caught on camera from beginning to end.

It all began along the shoulder of I-69, near the Fishers exit.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said someone called police about a man walking along the side of the road and looking "suspicious."

When a state trooper pulled up to check out the situation, Phillip Lane Hurley Jr. ran into the middle of the interstate.

Video from INDOT traffic cameras then homed in on the scene. That video shows the state police trooper tasing Hurley, who then fell to the ground.

While the trooper was attempting to handcuff him, Hurley overpowered and attacked the trooper.

He then stole his cruiser just as back-up was arriving at the scene.

Authorities say Hurley fled in the cruiser and led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, getting on and off the interstate and switching directions multiple times between Hamilton and Madison counties.

State police say Hurley eventually exited the interstate at the 226-mile marker and traveled south on State Road 109 where dispatchers lost sight of him on the traffic cameras.

Dispatchers were able to continue monitoring Hurley’s location by using the GPS installed in the stolen cruiser and continued to provide his location until he crashed at the intersection of 53rd St. and Scatterfield Road just inside the Anderson city limits.

It was at that intersection that a passerby’s dashcam recorded the cruiser lose control and crash into a semi that was sitting at a stoplight.

Cruiser Crash Caught on Dashcam

Although the crash looks serious on video, Hurley was able to exit the damaged cruiser and fled on foot to a nearby McDonalds parking lot. The surveillance camera at that location also picked up the crash and Hurley fleeing.

Cruiser Crash Caught on Surveillance

The Madison County Prosecutor says Hurley then attempted three separate carjackings in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant – one vehicle with children inside.

The two caught on video below.

First Carjacking Attempt

And then one more before attempting to run from police again.

All three attempts were unsuccessful and with Anderson Police following closely behind, the video then captures Hurley eventually decide to give up.

Third attempted carjacking and arrest

Hurley was taken into custody and then transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson to be evaluated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash.

Cummings says Hurley is facing multiple criminal charges from the incident. Following his arrest, troopers learned that Hurley was wanted out of Houston, Texas, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The trooper whose vehicle Hurley took off in is also okay and was present at the jail when Hurley was booked.

