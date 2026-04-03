Family challenges IMPD's account of fatal downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man killed in a downtown shooting and another now held in jail is challenging the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s account of the incident, claiming race may have played a role in how the case has been handled.

Jamar Thomas died March 24 about three weeks after he was shot near Pennsylvania and Washington streets. His nephew, Lamonte, remains jailed in connection with the case.

According to the family, Thomas had just returned from a trip to Las Vegas on March 7 and went with Lamonte to pick up food at a nearby Wing Stop. After placing their order, they stepped outside and encountered a man with a gun who was threatening to “kill anybody.” During the confrontation, Thomas was shot in the abdomen.

Relatives say Lamonte intervened and restrained the gunman until officers arrived, possibly preventing others from being hurt. Despite that, Lamonte was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and aggravated assault. The suspected shooter told police he acted in self-defense and was released.

However, police describe the incident differently. According to court documents cited in previous reporting by WRTV, investigators say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. They allege Thomas and his nephew approached an armed man from behind and tried to take his gun, with surveillance video showing a struggle before the victim fired a shot, striking Thomas. Witnesses also supported the victim’s account, according to police.

Thomas was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to his colon. He later died from his injuries.

The family strongly disputes the claim that Thomas was involved in a robbery. They say he worked for Eli Lilly and Company and had no history of violent behavior.

“Let a complete picture of Jamar come to light,” the family said. “The narrative from IMPD and the shooter sounds suspect. Further information is required to understand why an innocent man was shot and killed while another family member languishes in jail.”

Lamonte remains in the Marion County Jail. The family says he should not be behind bars while the shooter remains free and emphasizes that he is presumed innocent.

They are calling on Ryan Mears to release all evidence, including video and police reports, for independent review. They are also demanding the shooter be arrested and charged in Thomas’ death.