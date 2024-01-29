Family mourning after mother killed in weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A family is mourning after police say their loved one was killed over the weekend.

"She’s made me who I am, she’s made my sister who she is,” Justin Smith is talking about his mom Shannon Lassere.

Police say they foundLassere dead at 2200 N Mitthoefer Road Saturday morning. Police say she was found with trauma. Her homicide is one of three that IMPD is investigating since Friday night.

WRTV

“She was a loving person, she was my best friend,” Shannon’s daughter, Cecilia Lassere said.

Lassere’s family spoke to WRTV on Monday. Detectives want people to give them a call if they saw a woman get in or out of a car between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. near where she was killed.

Their family is asking for your help to find the person responsible.

WRTV

“She wouldn’t do anything to put herself in that position, I was numb – I didn’t know what to think,” Cecilia told WRTV.

Lassere’s death marks at least the 19th homicide investigated by IMPD in 2024. WRTV numbers show that in 2023 on this date, that number was 22.

In 2021, 16 people were killed in the first 29 days of the year.

“Why take somebody, you took my mother that I’m never going to get back again,” Lassere added.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

