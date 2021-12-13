Family of 11-year-old hit-and-run victim Kyson Beatty calls on driver to come forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members of an 11-year-old boy who was hit and killed over the weekend are pleading for the driver who struck him to come forward.

Kylon Beatty's family says his death has left a hole in their heart.

Carl Beatty says his son was staying at his mother's house when he went to see a friend across the street near the intersection of Wicker Rd. and Tibbs Ave. on his dirt bike. Police say an unidentified driver struck Kylon near that intersection but did not stop to offer him any assistance.

READ | 11-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Indy

Kyson's father and grandfather, Mark Tarter, met with WRTV at the intersection where a small memorial now marks the spot where the young boy lost his life.

Beatty says the call was the last thing he expected to hear,

“( I felt) Shock. I screamed on the phone,” said Beatty. He said, “(He was) Eleven, and I have to see an 11-year-old in a casket, that’s probably the craziest thing."

Kyson was a 6th grader at Perry Middle School and loved to play sports.

The grieving father describes his son as funny, caring, and competitive.

“Mama’s boy, and he loved his sisters a lot. He loved his friends," Beatty said.

Tarter says his grandson always called him 'Pah-Paw' and the tragedy is something he won't be able to get over.

“To lose somebody so full of life and such a good kid, at 11 years old, it’s such a tragedy," Tarter said.

“Last week he was talking to me about 'Pah-Paw, you know I make it to the NBA you going to come watch me play?' And I told him you bet I will. I’ll be there,” said Tarter.

Kyson was on his school's football and basketball teams, but now he won’t see those dreams come true.

“My belief is if this person that struck him, he could’ve called 9-1-1 or called somebody that could help, my grandson might still be alive today," Tarter said.

The family is begging the driver responsible, to come forward.

“I know that you made a horrible mistake by not stopping, but you know if you come forward, it could be closure for that person as well as all of us,” said Tarter.

“Just know karma will come one way or another," Beatty said.

Police have not released a description of the person believed to be driving when Kyson was struck or the vehicle involved, but they did release images Sunday evening of a vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

IMPD officers are calling this vehicle a "vehicle of interest" in the investigation. Police say the driver traveled west on Wicker Rd. from S.R. 37 prior to the crash with tires loaded on the back and then traveled east sometime after the crash with a load of tires and a Bobcat.

IMPD is asking for the community’s help to find the driver who hit and killed Kyson. If you have any information, please contact their hit and run department or crime stoppers at 317-262 tips.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run officer at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.