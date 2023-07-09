Family offering reward for information on brother’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday afternoon, the family of Kenneth Dean was hanging posters on Ridgeview Drive.

Dean was found dead in an east side neighborhood on July 7, 2022 — One year later and the family says they still do not have answers.

They are now offering a $5,000 reward for information on what happened to him.

"You just don’t know what you took from us," Regina Jones, Kenneth's sister, said.

Kenneth was found in his car in the front yard of a house in the 1100 block of Ridgeview Drive. IMPD ruled the incident a homicide, but the events leading up to his death are still unknown.

His family says he went out with friends the night before.

"And basically, he never returned. He was found in this area the next day. Unfortunately, that was the end for him," Rhonda Morrow, Kenneth's sister, said.

Kenneth was a father of five and a Barber. He opened two barbershops in Indianapolis and was getting ready to open a school.

"He always gave, gave, gave. He always had this big smile every time you’d see him, he lit up a room," Jones said.

His family says he did a lot in the community and now they hope someone will step up for him.

"If anybody knows anything please, please, please say something," Jones said.

WRTV did reach out to IMPD, and they say there is no update in the case.

Kenneth’s family is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).