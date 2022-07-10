IMPD responds to death investigation on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 8 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation report on July 7, at the 1100 block of Ridgeview Drive.

When arriving, the officers found a man in a vehicle with injuries consistent with undisclosed trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Preliminary information has helped investigators determine this incident was a homicide.

No identification has been made nor has any other information been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.