Family offers $5K reward for info in Lawrence man's homicide

LAWRENCE — The family of a man shot and killed in Lawrence last November is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or person responsible for his death.

According to a report from the Lawrence Police Department, the family of Jeremy Seldomridge is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Police were called to East 50th Street and North Franklin Road just before 5:30 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020 on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Seldomridge, 39, of Lawrence, had been shot at least once. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reportedly told police Seldomridge had an interaction with a person or persons who were in a smaller passenger-type vehicle when several shots were fired resulting in the fatal injury to Seldomridge. Police said Seldomridge was standing outside of the vehicle when he was shot.

Police said Seldomridge may have gone outside his residence in reaction to seeing or hearing something or someone outside his residence.

Detectives have pursued all available leads in the case and are asking for anyone with knowledge about the incident to step forward and share information they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.