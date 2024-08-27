Family remembers 3-year-old killed in deadly double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a 3-year-old are dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.

“I love you, that’s all I keep saying – you didn’t deserve this one bit,” Arieon Anderson, Armonie’s father told WRTV on Tuesday. Family says the child just celebrated his third birthday, Monday night.

“From the amount of the time he was here, you could see that drive, he could do whatever he wanted to do,” Anderson added.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The area is in the parking lot of a strip mall with several stores, including Dollar tree. Metro Police, ultimately say 22-year-old Jaishawn Johnson and 3-year-old Armonie Booker passed away.

“You need to turn yourself in – in the name of Jesus – you need to put down the guns,” Michele Anderson, Armonie’s great grandmother said.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPDHomicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov

The Castleton UMC is planning a prayer vigil for Thursday at 6:30pm in the parking lot where the incident took place.