Family remembers daughter who was allegedly murdered by Indianapolis Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is devastated after her daughter was allegedly murdered by her rideshare driver earlier this week. She spoke to WRTV for the first time after her daughter’s body was found on Monday.

“I keep waiting for her to walk through that door, but I know she won’t,” Rise Dixon, Chanti Dixon's mom, told WRTV.

On Tuesday, IMPD announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man. The man, according to IMPD, was an Uber driver who picked up Dixon prior to her death.

WATCH | Rideshare driver arrested for murder after woman found dead near wooded area

Dixon was found to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound. According to preliminary court documents, the Uber driver told police differing stories before eventually admitting to shooting Dixon in the back of his car.

The Uber driver also admitted to sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

“For people out there that’s doing stuff like that man did to my child, because you picked up a stripper at work and thought that no one would care, we do, and you can’t do that,” Rise Dixon said.

Provided by family

Rise Dixon described her daughter as fun and a ball of life.

“If you’re in the rideshare, get on FaceTime with somebody, take self-defense classes,” Dixon said.

The non-profit #WHATSMYNAME is reiterating the message about being safe when in a rideshare.

Provided by family

“Everything we do is before you get in the car. The stop, ask, match and inform. Matching the license plate, asking the driver what’s my name,” Founder Seymour Josephson said.

Rise Dixon hopes her daughter's legacy lives on forever.

“Don’t let what happened to her diminish what she put out in the world,” Rise Dixon said.