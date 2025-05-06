Family remembers woman killed in domestic violence incident, message to other victims

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family remembers their loved one shot and killed in a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Sapanna Harris-Williams was the oldest sibling.

"She was a person. She was a woman. She was a mother. She was a sister, a daughter. She meant a lot to a lot of people and the fact that she was taken away from us wasn't right," said Doris Middleton.

Doris Middleton loved her big sister Sapanna Harris-Williams.

On Saturday, Sapanna was shot and killed on Indy's southwest side.

Police arrested and charged her boyfriend with murder.

WRTV

"The situation that happened to her this wasn't the first domestic violence situation. This wasn't the first and it seems as though a lot of women who find themselves in domestic violence situations end up in other relationships," she said.

She said women in domestic violence situations often feel they are mentally trapped.

It's a tragic cycle Middleton hopes to help others get out of.

"It's not normal. You have to get out of it. You have to get out of you cannot stay because there's gonna be a trickle effect. It's gonna affect your kids if you have any. There's gonna be people around you. I've had 4 women in my life die from domestic violence as early as 12 and the last 3 have been within the last 3 years. It affects everybody," said Middleton.

WRTV

Danyette Smith, Director of Domestic Violence for the city of Indianapolis, said Indy is seeing an increase in domestic violence related homicides.

IMPD responded to more than 28 thousand domestic violence calls last year.

"If you can just make that first call that's huge for saving your life," said Smith.

"Know that you're not alone, that you're not the only one," said Middleton.

Both women say there are resources out there and signs you, family members and friends need to look out for.

"We know there's many reasons of why people stay in domestic violence situations and some of those reasons could look like they don't know what resources are out there, but then other reasons could be that if they're putting their hands on me, if they are disrespecting me and degrading me, that is love to them," said Smith.

"Those stem from deeper roots, where does that come from? Connecting to an agency so that way they can dig just a little bit deeper to see what are the roots that are causing you to feel that being abused is okay is super important because even if that is the cause and maybe there is a history or you feel loved by being abused, even if you leave that abuser, there is a huge chance of you reconnecting to someone else who is an abuser because you haven't identified and tapped into," Smith continued.

"Things that have you thinking that being hit on or you know being disrespected is a form of love that is not love is super unhealthy. Domestic violence is all about power and control if someone loses that power and that control over you, are they exploding, you know, are they trying to tell you what to do, what not to do, that control factor, what to wear, what not to wear are. Threatening you. Like there are signs that are evident and are able to be seen but when someone wants to be loved and that's the biggest thing, some of those signs can be overlooked," Smith added.

WRTV

Sapanna will always be remembered.

Her family with a message of don't be afraid to get help.

"There's still people that are turning a blind eye to it because, oh I don't wanna get involved or that's not my business or they're just gonna go back anyways you know and then the next thing you know someone is being killed you know someone's in a really bad situation and you know domestic violence is an everyone problem is definitely an everyone problem," said Middleton. "We need more awareness. We need more. People being active and involved so that this can come to an end."

Since this incident, Indy Champions has received at least a dozen calls for help.

Both women stress the importance of seeking help.

"I just wanna let the family know that my heart, my prayers are to that family, to all those that are connected to her. It's never easy to go to a scene or to even try to continue the work knowing that someone has lost their lives to their lives to domestic violence, but also to the community and letting those who are still experiencing this know that there are resources out there," said Smith.

As far as the suspect goes, the family said they have to forgive him and is sorry to his family as well.

"As angry as I am, I have to forgive you and I'm sorry for his family as well because they lost someone because he's locked up. Every party is affected," said Middleton.

WRTV is not naming him at this time, until formal charges are filed by the prosecutor's office.

RELATED | Court docs reveal what led to homicide of Indy woman; 40-year-old man arrested