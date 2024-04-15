Family searching for answers after delivery driver shot and killed over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS-- Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man late Saturday night.

The incident took place on Indy’s north side 500 block of E. 42nd street. The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 53 year old Adesina David Aderinwoye. The victim’s family spoke to WRTV from Nigeria.

“You took a very important person from me and my family,” Adesalwea Aderinwoye, Adesina’s daughter told WRTV.

People who live at the home where the shooting took place say the victim dropped diapers then moments later, they heard gun shots.

Adesina’s family tells WRTV he was working as a delivery driver at the time of the incident, and they don’t know who would take his life away.

“I feel like it’s a dream, I feel like somebody’s going to wake me up,” Aderinwoye added.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.