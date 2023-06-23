Family still searching for answers 5 months after homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family continues to search for answers five months after their loved one was shot and killed.

IMPD says 33-year-old Brittany Allen was shot and killed in January. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way, near the Meijer on 96th Street.

“Please, anything from that day or the day prior. Any information that can be given to a detective so they can hurry up and solve this case and give Brittany justice is all we are asking for,” Brittany’s cousin, Ebonie Walls-Peterson, said.

Dan Rosenberg works for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. His department makes sure tips from callers remain anonymous.

“Really what we're here to do is get the information that's out there to the places it needs to go,” Rosenburg said.

Rosenburg says there are three ways to make a tip to crime stoppers: calling, filling out an online form or on their website. Callers can receive an award up to $1,000.

“When the community knows what we do, they do not use us for the money. Over 90% of the tips are marked with a little box that says 'I don’t want a reward,'” Rosenburg said.

According to Rosenberg, tips don’t often lead to arrests, which is why his department works to make sure every tip credible.

“With arrests, we are in the 200 to 300 hundred range. Some years there might be more and some years might be less, but those are all major felony cases,” Rosenburg said.

However, Allen’s family just wants answers.

“So we can make sure we receive justice for her and that her daughter has a piece of mind knowing that the people responsible for this are away,” Walls-Peterson said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

