Fatal far east side shooting leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead on the far east side Indianapolis after the second fatal shooting on Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called 3100 Osceola Lane on a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m.

Police arrived and found an adult female victim in a vehicle with gunshot injuries. The victim was reported to be in "extremely" critical condition before they later succumbed to their injured and died.

IMPD said one male has been detained as a person of interest. Homicide detectives remains on scene.

That man, a 61-year-old, was eventually arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. WRTV will not name him until formal charges are filed.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Just an hour before, IMPD officers responded toa shooting on the west side of Indianapolis that left one man dead.