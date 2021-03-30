Father arrested after 2-month-old baby found with broken ribs, limbs

KOKOMO — A baby's father has been arrested in Kokomo after the baby had several broken ribs, limbs and a skull fracture, the Kokomo Police Department announced Tuesday.

Chase Williams, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery on a child less than 14 with serious bodily injury, domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, and invasion of privacy, according to online court records. Formal charges have been filed.

Officers were called to Community Howard Regional Health Friday after the two-month-old baby had a skull fracture and broken ribs, according to a press release from police. The baby was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children where each of the baby's limbs were found to be fractured.

The Howard County Department of Child Services assisted Kokomo police with the investigation.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388, by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).