FBI arrests suspect at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was placed under arrest by the FBI at the Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the FBI Indianapolis said.

The official told WRTV the man was a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Indianapolis that happened in the early hours of March 6, 2026.

The man, who the FBI says is a convicted felon, was first located in El Paso, Texas. He later flew to Denver, Colorado, where he boarded a plane to Indianapolis.

The FBI Indianapolis' Violent Crimes Task Force took him into custody without incident as he deplaned in Indianapolis.

The FBI Indianapolis official added that the suspect was on federal supervised release for a previous drug trafficking case.

