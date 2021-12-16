Watch
FBI arrests Zionsville man awaiting trial on child pornography charge

Dave Franklin/WRTV Photo
FBI special agents served a federal search warrant on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Zionsville, Indiana. According to a federal indictment, agents later arrested a man on one charge of possessing child pornography.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 16, 2021
ZIONSVILLE — A Zionsville man is facing another federal charge after an FBI special agent said he possessed child pornography while he was awaiting trial in a similar case.

On Wednesday, Jared Dennemann was charged with one count of possessing child pornography, according to a federal indictment.

FBI agents were seen at a Zionsville home on Wednesday morning. During the federal search warrant, agents located four electronic devices hidden in Dennemann's bedroom.

On one of the devices, agents found child pornography, according to the indictment.

Dennemann, who wasn't home at the time, was arrested where he worked at a kennel, according to the indictment. Mobile devices pre-trial services allowed Dennemann to use for work were also seized. Those devices are monitored.

His arrest on Wednesday comes less than a year after he was charged on other child pornography-related charges, according to the indictment and online federal court records.

