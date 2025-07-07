FBI investigators want to speak with residents in Flora about 2016 fatal fire

FLORA — The FBI and ISP will be in Flora starting on Monday morning to speak with residents as part of the ongoing investigation into the 2016 fatal house fire that claimed the lives of four young sisters, said the FBI.

On November 21, 2016, a fire claimed the lives of sisters 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald 5-year-old Kionnie Welch.

The cause of the fire was ruled arson, and no arrests have been made.

Officials are asking residents to share any information they have, even if they have already provided information with authorities.

Any information, including what they remember from the fire or what they were told after, no matter how small or insignificant, could help investigators conduct their investigation.

Investigators will review all information provided by the community.

Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may remain anonymous.