FBI looking for two possible witnesses seen in downtown Indianapolis

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office is asking for assistance identifying two possible witnesses in a federal investigation. There were seen on video on Saturday, May 30, 2021, near Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 18, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help identifying two possible witnesses seen on video in May 2020 in downtown Indianapolis.

The video was taken around midnight on Saturday, May 30, 2020, into Sunday, FBI Public Affairs Specialist Chris Bavender said. The video was captured from the north side of downtown Indianapolis and not far from Monument Circle.

Additional information about the investigation wasn't released, but the FBI said they are possible witnesses in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000.

