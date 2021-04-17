Coping with grief after a traumatic experience

INDIANAPOLIS — For the survivors of Thursday's tragedy at FedEx, it's a traumatic experience that will have longstanding effects.

Co-workers lost friends and families lost loved ones. The grieving process can be grueling and painful.

But, there is an organization available offering counseling and grief groups for children who have lost loved ones, aiming to help people cope and process pain, called Brook's Place.

In fact, it's not a new organization. It's been around for 22 years.

It began as a recourse to help children who have lost a parent or a close relative.

Brooke's Place, today, still focuses on children and their grief process, but it also provides resources and support to corporations and the people who work for them in times of need.

"So heartbroken for families, employees, those that witnessed it," said Theresa Brun, Executive Director at Brooke's Place. "For me, it always goes back to the families, the loved ones left to deal with tragedy."

Brun adds that sometimes a little goes a long way.

"Absolutely," she said. "Provide individual support, allow them to talk openly and share memories and stories. run errands for them and do work tasks for them. Know that we are with them, both physically and emotionally, and not expect someone to be at a certain stage of their grief. Give them that opportunity to do that at the time and place for them."

Although Brooke's Place focuses on children, the organization does provide support for companies that want to educate their employees on how they can best support their coworkers or employees.

For more information and to see a list of resources, visit brookesplace.org.