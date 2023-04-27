Fingerprints on Faygo bottles help IMPD identify double homicide suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man is behind bars after an investigation by IMPD detectives found him responsible for the death of two men in a April 22 shooting on the city's east side.

The man, which WRTV will not name until formal charges are filed, faces two preliminary charges of murder for allegedly killing 26-year-old Jaquareous Mitchell and 29-year-old Jimmy Thomas inside the Shell Gas Station at 34th and Emerson.

Questioning during the investigation found the suspect walked in and picked up two 2-liter bottles of Faygo and brought them to the register.

According to court documents, while at the register, the man got into an altercation with two others.

During the argument, the suspect asked one of the men to take their guns out to their car so they can fight and/or continue to argue. One of the victim's left the store with the guns and returned to the store.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect pulled a small pink and silver handgun out and shot both Mitchell and Thomas.

Mitchell died at the scene and Thomas died less than an hour later in a local hospital.

The suspect then fled the convenience store — but left behind his Faygo bottles.

Paired with identifying images from the employees of the gas station, detectives had the two bottles of Faygo which were left behind scanned for finger prints.

Prints landed a match with a suspect in a January 2023 incident in Kalamzoo, Michigan.

Police apprehended the suspect on April 25.

Charges are pending at the time of this story's publication.