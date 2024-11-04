Five-day trial for Herman Whitfield III to begin in December

INDIANAPOLIS — The five-day trial for Herman Whitfield III is set to begin December 2.

Monday, a judge denied to dismiss charges against officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad for the death of Whitfield, who died on April 25, 2022, after police responded to his parents' home for a mental health crisis.

Whitfield was stunned twice by a TASER with six officers on the scene.

In July 2022, the Marion County Coroner's Office ruled that Herman Whitfield III's death while in police custody was a homicide, according to the family's attorneys.

Officers Sanchez and Ahmad were indicted on multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide and Battery.

The trial will be held in the largest courtroom available that will hold 75 seats including the 18 in the box.

The judge has given extra time for jury selection with the respect of making sure the jurors aren't familiar will the case.

Opening and closing arguments are allowed to be televised by the media.

