Florida K-9 Deputy busts convicted Indiana felon in possession of guns

MONROE COUNTY, FLA — A 36-year-old Indiana man, and convicted felon, was arrested Monday in Monroe County, Florida after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were conducting traffic enforcement near Bahia Honda Bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m. when they observed a southbound Ford F-150 traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies pulled onto U.S. 1 and attempted to stop the truck, driven by the Indiana man, but it did not slow down and quickly turned into the Horseshoe Beach parking lot.

After coming to an eventual stop, the Indiana man admitted to trying to avoid law enforcement.

While stopped, K-9 Officer Mako alerted deputies to firearms in the car.

Deputies located a loaded .40-caliber pistol and a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the truck as well as 134 rounds of ammunition.

The man admitted to being a felon, previously convicted of fraud in Indiana.

As a felon, possessing firearms is illegal.