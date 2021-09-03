Formal charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing girl trying to board school bus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Formal charges have been filed against a Columbus man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle as she was trying to get on the school bus.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing [a] school bus when arm signal is extended causing death, online court records show.

Lily Streeval, 16, died from her injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness followed Subramanian's vehicle and told him he had hit a child at the bus stop and that he was being followed.

Subramanian then tried to turn around to leave the scene when his car got stuck on an embankment, according to the affidavit.

Subramanian's vehicle had a shattered windshield, dented hood and "multiple other markings and damage indicating it had been involved in a recent crash."

Online court records show the case was transferred to the county circuit court due to two judges having conflicts in the case.

His bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% surety, according to the Bartholomew County Jail. Online court records show Subramanian is also ordered to surrender his passport prior to being released from jail.

