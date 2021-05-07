Former Alexandria special education teacher charged with sexual misconduct

ALEXANDRIA — A former special education teacher at Alexandria Monroe High School is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child in a special education classroom.

Daniel Kuhn, 36, is charged with child molesting, two counts of child seduction and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to online court records.

Kuhn sexually assaulted a student in a sensory room while two other students were watching a movie in the main classroom, according to a probable cause affidavit. A corner of the classroom is portioned off as a sensory room.

A sensory room is a darkened room away from the stimulants of a classroom, according to the affidavit. Students can use the room when they need a break to unwind.

The Alexandria Community School Corporation began the process of terminating Kuhn's teaching contract on March 18, Superintendent Dr. Melissa Brisco said. He later submitted a letter of resignation, which was accepted at a public school board meeting on April 12.

You can read the full statement from Brisco below: