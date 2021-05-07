Former Alexandria special education teacher charged with sexual misconduct

ALEXANDRIA — A former special education teacher at Alexandria Monroe High School is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child in a special education classroom.
Daniel Kuhn, 36, is charged with child molesting, two counts of child seduction and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to online court records.
Kuhn sexually assaulted a student in a sensory room while two other students were watching a movie in the main classroom, according to a probable cause affidavit. A corner of the classroom is portioned off as a sensory room.
A sensory room is a darkened room away from the stimulants of a classroom, according to the affidavit. Students can use the room when they need a break to unwind.
The Alexandria Community School Corporation began the process of terminating Kuhn's teaching contract on March 18, Superintendent Dr. Melissa Brisco said. He later submitted a letter of resignation, which was accepted at a public school board meeting on April 12.
You can read the full statement from Brisco below:
Alexandria Community School Corporation (“ACSC”) considers the safety of its students its utmost priority. When ACSC administration became aware of an allegation of misconduct by its former employee Dan Kuhn, he was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay and the Corporation launched an investigation. In accordance with law, the Corporation made immediate reports to the Department of Child Services, law enforcement, and Indiana Department of Education and fully cooperated with their investigations.
On March 18, 2021, ACSC initiated the process of canceling Mr. Kuhn’s teaching contract for insubordination, immorality, neglect of duty, and other good and just cause. He subsequently submitted a letter of resignation. ACSC accepted his letter of resignation at a public school board meeting on April 12, 2021.
This is a personnel matter and there will be no further comment on this matter. ACSC is focused on providing a safe learning environment for all its students and finishing the 2020-21 school year strong.