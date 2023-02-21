Former Colt, longtime radio personality arrested in Hendricks County overnight

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Former Indianapolis Colt and longtime local sports radio host Joe Staysniak was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hendricks County on numerous charges.

Staysniak is charged with strangulation and domestic battery stemming from an overnight confrontation with his son and his son's boyfriend.

According to court documents, Staysniak is accused of punching the pair.

In court documents, Staysniak is said to have told a Hendricks County Deputy that a neighbor alerted him to a suspicious car in his front year. Staysniak says he did not know it was his son in the car until he opened the door and saw him in underwear.

Staysniak denied hitting his son's boyfriend but said he did grab him by the hoodie.

He also explained, as shown in court documents, that he showed the pair his gun but did not point it at them.

Staysniak's wife broke up the confrontation as it continued.

Staysniak played for the Colts from 1992-95 as part of his seven year NFL career.

After his playing career ended, Staysniak joined sports radio in Indianapolis including hosting morning shows "The Jeff and Big Joe Show" and "Grady and Big Joe".