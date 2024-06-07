Former Fairmount officer charged in death of K-9 left in car

GRANT COUNTY — A former Fairmount Police Department officer is being charged in the fall 2023 death of his K-9.

Kyle James Vincent has been charged with cruelty to an animal by the Grant County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Fairmount PD, K-9 Zeusz passed away on September 10 in the back of the Vincent's vehicle. The officer was then placed on administrative leave.

On September 11, Indiana State Police was contacted to investigate the incident. The next day,Vincent resigned from the Fairmount Police Department.