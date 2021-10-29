Former Greensburg fire administrator indicted by grand jury

GREENSBURG — A grand jury indicted a former administrator at the Greensburg Fire Department on several charges, including child solicitation and official misconduct, according to court records.

Former Assistant Chief Andrew Witkemper was charged Tuesday with child solicitation, possession of child pornography, child seduction, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and official misconduct, according to court records.

The charges stem from alleged crimes between December 2016 and April 2021, according to charging documents.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to online court records.

According to a statement from the City of Greensburg, Witkemper was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 14, 2020, and retired on Oct. 20, 2020.

