Former IMPD, Southport PD chaplain arrested on charges of child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS — A former IMPD and Southport PD chaplain has been arrested for molesting a child more than 100 times, according to court documents.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the man was a civilian IMPD employee from June 1996 through May of 2019 and has not been associated with the IMPD since that time.

According to Southport PD, the man retired from the department "a number of years ago". Since his retirement, the man has had no official affiliation with the Southport Police Department.

"Any recent references to Mr. Driscoll in connection with the department are not reflective of his current status. We appreciate the public’s understanding and remain dedicated to keeping the community informed with accurate information. For any additional inquiries, please contact the Public Information Office.”

Jail records show the arrest happened on September 18.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

The arrest comes within weeks of IMPD officer Javed Richards who was charged with several counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

IMPD officer Kamal Bola, 35, was also arrested and charged with three counts of Child Molestation of a child under 14 and Public Voyeurism in Hendricks County.