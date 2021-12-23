Former Marion County deputy prosecutor suspended from practicing law following 2019 arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor who pleaded guilty in a domestic battery case has been suspended from practicing law.

According to an order from the Indiana Supreme Court, the Disciplinary Commission found Jeremy Johnson violated two rules, which prohibit engaging in a criminal act and in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Johnson has been suspended from practicing law for 120 days starting Jan. 27, according to the order. At least 90 days will be actively served and the remainder of the suspension will be stayed, subject to completing at least one year of probation.

In September, Johnson was sentenced to 180 days of probation after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury in connection with a domestic battery arrest in October 2019, according to online court records.

He resigned from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office around the time of his arrest.

According to the order from the Indiana Supreme Court, Johnson has been "fully cooperative" with the commission, engaged with the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program and individual counseling since he was arrested.