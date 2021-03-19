Former Marion County Prosecutor's Office employee arrested on child pornography-related charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office was arrested this week on child pornography-related charges in Washington D.C.

Chancellor Karla, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with transportation and possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

Detectives from the Washington D.C. area and the FBI Indianapolis Field Office assisted with the investigation, according to the release.

Between Dec. 25, 2019, and Jan. 23, Karla "was found to have been in possession of and transported files containing child pornography," according to an incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

"Our office was notified of the investigation by law enforcement regarding a former employee," a statement from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office read. "The employee was terminated by our office. We will continue to fully cooperate with investigators."