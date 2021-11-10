Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler to be sentenced in federal court today

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon after a years-long federal investigation.

Tyler, was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 13, 2019, on one count of theft of government funds. He was arrested by federal agents five days later in Muncie.

He was one of several to be indicted in Operation Public Trust, the federal authorities' investigation into corruption within the City of Muncie, which began in 2014.

He struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in May.

It's worth noting this federal investigation is separate from the federal investigation into the Muncie Police Department.

In a sentencing memo filed on Nov. 2, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana John Childress and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston said Tyler's sentence should include time in prison.

The 49-page sentencing memo details how federal authorities say Tyler accepted a $5,000 payment to steer work to a paying contractor who charged more than an "honest competitor."

"In doing so, Mr. Tyler chose to serve himself and the interests of insiders who were willing to buy their way into a rigged system. He now joins a dishonorable list of corrupt politicians who have contributed to the growing erosion of public trust and confidence in government," the memo read.

The federal attorneys said his sentence "must reflect the seriousness of his criminal acts, deter others in similar positions from abusing their positions of public trust, and promote respect for the law so as to restore faith in the local system of government." They said his sentence should be at the low end of the sentencing guidelines for imprisonment, which are between 12 to 18 months.

In summary, the charge comes after, as alleged in the sentencing memo, Tyler steered contracts for public works contracts to an unspecified company in Gaston.

The sentencing memo included some new details about the FBI's investigation and Tyler's alleged involvement in the charge against him, like how he received the $5,000 cash payment in a parking lot in December 2015 in Muncie.

You can read the full sentencing memo below:

Before he was elected as mayor in 2011, Tyler was a member of the Muncie Fire Department from 1965 to 2007 and was an Indiana State Representative from 2005 to 2011.

AJ Mast/AP FILE PHOTO: State Rep. Dennis Tyler, D-Muncie, right, questions State Rep. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, on a bill dealing with illegal immigration matters as the House works on its final day of 2011 session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis Friday, April 29, 2011. The bill passed.

Timeline of Operation Public Trust