Former Portland police officer accused of traveling to meet girl arrested

AVON — A former Portland Police Department officer was arrested after he attempted to meet a decoy posing as an underage girl in Avon, according to police.

Joshua Clark was arrested "without incident" Thursday and preliminarily charged with child solicitation and attempted child seduction, according to the Avon Police Department. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

On Monday, John Boggs, the mayor of Portland, said Clark resigned on Sunday and all of his equipment had been collected.

"Although these incidents can be troubling for the public to process and questions the integrity of the department, it is important to note that these incidents are rare nationwide and this one incident should not distract the public’s overall opinion of the Portland Police Department," Boggs said in a Facebook post.

"We appreciate the patience and faith that our community has in our department to handle such matters with the utmost of integrity," a Facebook post from Avon police read. "We assure you that our agency is committed to accountability for all."

