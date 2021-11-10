Former school nurse, pastor in Yorktown sentenced in child sex crimes case

YORKTOWN — A former school nurse and pastor in Yorktown was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he plead guilty to child sex-related crimes, according to the prosecutor's office.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Brian Couch, was sentenced to 105 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of child molesting in July.

According to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, the crimes were not directly related to his work at the school.

In a press release, Hoffman said Judge John Feick told Couch there are so many words to speak in a lifetime and to verbally “condemn you would be a waste of my breath.” The judge instead spoke to the survivors and acknowledged their pain and suffering.

“The Defendant’s crimes are as repulsive as they are heartbreaking," Hoffman said in a press release. "My thoughts and prayers will forever be with the victims. I wish them all the very best that life has to offer."

He said his office is available to help them in any way it can.

"As the prosecutor, I take tremendous comfort in the fact that Brian Couch will spend the rest of his life in prison and that the only way he will leave prison will be in a pine box," Hoffman said. "He will no longer have the ability to hurt another child.”