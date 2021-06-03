Fort Wayne quadruple homicide suspect escaped Tippecanoe County Community Corrections in April

FORT WAYNE — The alleged suspect in a quadruple homicide investigation out of Fort Wayne had a warrant issued for his escape from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections in April.

According to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron, 21, escaped from its supervision on April 19. A little over a month after he had transferred to its facility from Starke County Community Corrections.

In a release to WRTV, Tippecanoe County states it immediately notified Starke County of the 21-year-old's escape. Four days later, on April 23, according to Tippecanoe County, Starke County issued the escape warrant for Hancz-Barron.

The Fort Wayne Police Department sought Hancz-Barron for his alleged connection to the death of three children and a woman on Wednesday. Police responded to the 2900 Block of Gay St. at 10:45 a.m. and found the four victims slain in what FWPD Sgt. Jeremy Webb described as a "gruesome" scene.

The identities and ages of the victims have yet to be released at this time.

Tippecanoe County Community Corrections released the following statement in relation to the homicide investigation:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those effected by this senseless tragedy and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies in this investigation.

Tippecanoe County adds that Hancz-Barron was on electronic monitoring while living at Home of Hope in Lafayette until his escape.

