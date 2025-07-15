Four sentenced to decades in prison for 2022 kidnapping and murder in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that four of the five people involved in the 2022 kidnapping and murder of Corbin Rogers have been sentenced.

Cristina Clark received a sentence of 78 years in prison for her role in the crime, while Josselyn Johnson was sentenced to 85 years. Both women were convicted of murder and kidnapping.

Daniel Jackson and Jaheim Miller also faced sentencing for their involvement. Jackson received a 30-year prison sentence, and Miller was sentenced to 20 years after both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Another defendant, D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, is expected to be sentenced on July 28.

Prosecutor Mears expressed satisfaction with the sentences. “We are pleased to see 78 and 85-year prison sentences for the two adults convicted of Murder and the Felony Firearm Enhancement,” said Prosecutor Mears. “These sentences reflect the seriousness of the crime and our office’s commitment to holding violent offender’s accountable.”

On December 8, 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Rogers’ body in a vacant home on Euclid Avenue. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Prior to his murder, the defendants forced Rogers to call his grandmother, demanding $5,000, and sent her a text after the call threatening his life. This message included a photo of him being held at gunpoint.

Clark believed Rogers had stolen a rental vehicle, which motivated the group to kidnap and harm him. Witnesses reported seeing the defendants beat Rogers in their vehicle before hearing gunshots from inside the residence.

Detectives used witness statements, video footage, and digital evidence to piece together the events leading to Rogers’ tragic death.