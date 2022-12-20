Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.

Police were first called to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North Euclid on Dec. 8. At the scene, maintenance workers told officers they chased two burglary suspects to a vacant house.

Inside the home, that was boarded up, officers located Rogers inside a bedroom fatally shot.

Court documents claim that Christina Clark believed Rogers stole her car after spotting him walking near a gas station on Emerson Avenue. Clark picked Rogers up and took him to an abandoned apartment on Baltimore Terrace.

Inside the apartment on Baltimore, Rogers was beaten and interrogated for money, according to police documents.

Josselyn Johnson and Jaheim Miller admitted to witnessing the assaulting and interrogating before assisting with taking Rogers to the vacant home of Euclid Avenue, where Rogers was eventually killed.

Police were able to obtain videos of the beating and eventually arrested Clark, Johnson and Miller during a traffic stop.

Police say drugs were recovered during that traffic stop.

None of the three admitted to being the person to shoot Rogers, but all admitted to being part of the crime.

All three are charged with murder and kidnapping.